E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 760 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ELV opened at $409.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.64 and its 200 day moving average is $434.88. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.