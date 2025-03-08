Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 884,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDA

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

About Neptune Digital Assets

The company has a market cap of C$205.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.