Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

BND opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

