Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KKR opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

