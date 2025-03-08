Davis Selected Advisers Has $18.93 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,750 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Prologis were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

