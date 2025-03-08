2,220 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,009.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,942.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,970.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

About MercadoLibre

Free Report

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

