PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,160 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,241,000 after buying an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,186,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,921,000 after purchasing an additional 301,649 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,962,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TD opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

