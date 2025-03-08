Blankinship & Foster LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.3% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,033,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

