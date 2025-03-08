Capital Management Corp VA Buys 3,626 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

