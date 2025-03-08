Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,019,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,481 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $367,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $379.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.78. The company has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

