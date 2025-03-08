PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $914.99 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $914,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

