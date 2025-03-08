Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $328.26 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $379.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

