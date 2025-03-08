Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 25,978 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average is $185.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.54 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

