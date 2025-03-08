Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 27,950 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 394.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 338,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $875,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,969,766.30. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,093,970 shares of company stock worth $296,365,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

