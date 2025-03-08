Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,806 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

