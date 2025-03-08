Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.85 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $7,423,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 67,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $71.47 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

