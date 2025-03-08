Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 391,457 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 391,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,000. South Bow comprises about 0.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $12,643,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SOBO. National Bankshares increased their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

South Bow Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

South Bow Company Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.