Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports.
Uranium Royalty Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
