Best Nuclear Stocks To Follow Now – March 7th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Constellation Energy, and NextEra Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the inventory of nuclear materials and nuclear weapons held by a nation or organization. This encompasses both the operational devices, such as warheads, and the fissile materials necessary for their construction, often maintained for strategic defense or deterrence purposes. These stockpiles are typically subject to national security policies and international agreements aimed at nonproliferation and arms control. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $5.99 on Friday, reaching $287.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,029,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.11. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion and a PE ratio of 51.65.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $495.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,522. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $518.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25. Vistra has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.56. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

