Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 3.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $492,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $531.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $547.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.93. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $249.58 and a 1 year high of $652.63.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 target price (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.43.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

