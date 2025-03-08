River Global Investors LLP Takes $1.03 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

River Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %

IFF stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

