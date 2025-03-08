Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $45.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

