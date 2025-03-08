iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWO stock opened at $264.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

