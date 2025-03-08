Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 245 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,854,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 99.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,487,000 after buying an additional 312,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intuit by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after buying an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,811 shares of company stock worth $142,391,012 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

INTU opened at $609.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.28 and its 200 day moving average is $625.73.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

