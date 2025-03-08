Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,145,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after buying an additional 1,489,552 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,926,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,159,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,314,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96,992 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.