Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock worth $107,260,889 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 447.74, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

