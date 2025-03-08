Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 108,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 76,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Trading Up 25.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Granada Gold Mine
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.