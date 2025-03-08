Lifeworks Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,696.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $51.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.63.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

