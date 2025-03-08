Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,468 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,850,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 76,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

