iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,333,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,860,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

