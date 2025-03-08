Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 953 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Entegris by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

