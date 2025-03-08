Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,314,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $90.93 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $112.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $509,165.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. This trade represents a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

