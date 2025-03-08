Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 45,321 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

