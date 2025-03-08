Naviter Wealth LLC Has $48.59 Million Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,857,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,742 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $48,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.