Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.55%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

