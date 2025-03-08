Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 9,837 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $115.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

