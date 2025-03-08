Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $286.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

