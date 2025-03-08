Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

