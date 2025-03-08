Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lessened by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

