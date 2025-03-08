Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 69,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,446,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.