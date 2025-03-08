Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.