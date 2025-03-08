Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,186 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,790.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 161.4% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,593,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 473,515 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

