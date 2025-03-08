NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in NMI by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 280,809 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,122,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in NMI by 2,446.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 175,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 168,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Stock Down 0.1 %

NMI stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

