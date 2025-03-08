Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Acquires $89,340.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,899.30. This represents a 2.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,364,000 after buying an additional 1,098,108 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,122 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,894,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after purchasing an additional 555,245 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

