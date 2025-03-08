Inceptionr LLC Purchases 18,229 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 239.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.19. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

