Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.