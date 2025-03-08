Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5,331.7% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 35,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $543.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.