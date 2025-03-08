Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Insider Jonathan(Jon) Gidney Acquires 10,000 Shares

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan(Jon) Gidney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,850.00 ($6,823.90).

Cettire Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $438.42 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.15.

Cettire Company Profile

Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

