Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.58 Million Position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $142,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF alerts:

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

About GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.