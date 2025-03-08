36,194 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Bought by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 3.2% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ VONE opened at $261.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $224.66 and a 12 month high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

